7 Stocks To Watch For March 20, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $4.19 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares gained 2.7 percent to $48.50 in after-hours trading.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported downbeat results for its third quarter and lowered its 2019 profit outlook. FedEx shares tumbled 5.7 percent to $171.15 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) to have earned $1.97 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion in the latest quarter. Williams-Sonoma will release earnings after the markets close. Williams-Sonoma shares fell 0.4 percent to $56.50 in after-hours trading.
- After the closing bell, Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $5.89 billion. Micron shares fell 0.1 percent to $40.32 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong first-quarter guidance. The company raised its quarterly dividend from $0.135 to $0.145 per share. Steelcase shares climbed 6.4 percent to $18.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $831.15 million after the closing bell. Guess shares dropped 1.44 percent to close at $22.52 on Tuesday.
- AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also cut 2019 guidance. AAR shares dropped 5.7 percent to $33.10 in the after-hours trading session.
