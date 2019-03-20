7 Stocks To Watch For March 20, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $4.19 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares gained 2.7 percent to $48.50 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $4.19 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares gained 2.7 percent to $48.50 in after-hours trading. FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported downbeat results for its third quarter and lowered its 2019 profit outlook. FedEx shares tumbled 5.7 percent to $171.15 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: FDX) reported downbeat results for its third quarter and lowered its 2019 profit outlook. FedEx shares tumbled 5.7 percent to $171.15 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) to have earned $1.97 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion in the latest quarter. Williams-Sonoma will release earnings after the markets close. Williams-Sonoma shares fell 0.4 percent to $56.50 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: WSM) to have earned $1.97 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion in the latest quarter. Williams-Sonoma will release earnings after the markets close. Williams-Sonoma shares fell 0.4 percent to $56.50 in after-hours trading. After the closing bell, Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $5.89 billion. Micron shares fell 0.1 percent to $40.32 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor