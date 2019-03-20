Earnings Scheduled For March 20, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $4.19 billion.
- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $10.67 million.
- MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTBC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $16.00 million.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.
- Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $831.15 million.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $5.89 billion.
- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $623.35 million.
- Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $266.97 million.
- Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $88.10 million.
- QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $81.64 million.
- Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $191.71 million.
- WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.1 per share.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $80.00 million.
- Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $15.67 million.
- Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $100.02 million.
- Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ: MPVD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share.
- NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE: NTN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $6.93 million.
Posted-In: Earnings Scheduled
