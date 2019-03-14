Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Oracle Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates

Jason Shubnell  
March 14, 2019 4:08pm   Comments
Share:

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) shares ticked incrementally higher in Thursday's after-hours session following a quarterly earnings beat.

Third-quarter earnings per share came in at 87 cents, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales of $9.614 billion came in just ahead of the $9.61 billion estimate.

Oracle's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 24 cents per share of outstanding common stock, reflecting a 26-percent increase over the current quarterly dividend of 19 cents.

"I'm pleased with Q3 non-GAAP results as revenues grew 3%, operating income increased 5% and EPS grew 12% in constant currency," said Oracle CEO Safra Catz. "Our overall operating margin improved to 44% as our lower margin hardware business continued to get smaller while our higher margin cloud business continued to get bigger. With year-to-date non-GAAP EPS growth rate now at 16% in constant currency, we will comfortably deliver another year of double-digit EPS growth."

Oracle's stock closed Thursday's session at $53.05 per share. Shares were up about 1 percent in after-hours trading.

Related Links:

Global Barometer: Oracle Earnings Could Provide Insight On Economy

Oracle Can't Keep Up $10B In Buybacks Per Quarter, Nomura Instinet Says In Double Downgrade

Posted-In: Earnings News Dividends After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ORCL)

Global Barometer: Oracle Earnings Could Provide Insight On Economy
China Might Take Some Starch Out of U.S. Rally With More Weak Economic Data
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
11 Stocks To Watch For March 14, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For March 14, 2019
Boeing And Brexit: "Two B's" Dominate Market Conversation At Midweek
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Wedbush Incrementally Bullish On MasterCard, Visa