Earnings Scheduled For March 14, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $914.35 million.
- Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $6.60 billion.
- Hudson Ltd. (NYSE: HUD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $469.01 million.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.1 per share on revenue of $158.63 million.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $314.26 million.
- Sprague Resources LP (NYSE: SRLP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $163.90 million.
- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $248.20 million.
- KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE: KNOP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $60.09 million.
- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $48.33 million.
- Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $110.00 million.
- Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $324.00 million.
- BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $188.41 million.
- Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: NGS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $17.26 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $9.61 billion.
- Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion.
- Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $6.10 billion.
- Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.55 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $306.09 million.
- Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.
- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $5.23 per share on revenue of $5.82 billion.
- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $113.76 million.
- Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $169.00 million.
- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $110.20 million.
- TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: TERP) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $249.08 million.
- Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $169.86 million.
- Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $28.01 million.
- EP Energy Corporation (NYSE: EPE) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $288.65 million.
- PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDLI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $46.08 million.
- Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $211.10 million.
- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $193.62 million.
- Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: III) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $72.67 million.
- Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $110.43 million.
- WillScot Corporation (NASDAQ: WSC) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $264.38 million.
- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $388.49 million.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.64 per share.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $20.14 million.
- Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $63.20 million.
