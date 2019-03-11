7 Stocks To Watch For March 11, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion after the closing bell. Casey's shares fell 1.62 percent to close at $129.27 on Friday.

Analysts expect Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ: ITRN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $90.39 million before the opening bell. Ituran Location shares gained 0.08 percent to close at $36.65 on Friday.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is nearing a deal to acquire Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) for over $7 billion in cash, Reuters reported. NVIDIA shares rose 0.2 percent to $151.00 in after-hours trading, while Mellanox shares fell 0.7 percent to $108.65 in the after-hours trading session.

