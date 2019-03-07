Market Overview

Costco Trades Higher After Big Q2 Earnings Beat

Jason Shubnell  
March 07, 2019 4:29pm   Comments
Costco Trades Higher After Big Q2 Earnings Beat
Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) traded higher in Thursday's after-hours session following a fiscal second-quarter earnings beat.

Earnings of $2.01 per share blew away the $1.69 analyst estimate, while sales of $35.4 billion came in just under the $35.68-billion estimate.

"February's sales were negatively impacted approximately 1% by weather throughout the U.S. and Canada," the company said in a press release. "In addition, Lunar New Year/Chinese New Year occurred eleven days earlier in February this year, negatively impacting February's Other International sales by approximately 4.5% and Total Company sales by approximately 0.5%."

Costco's stock traded higher by 2.7 percent at $222.81 per share in the after-hours session.

The stock closed lower by 1.1 percent at $216.79 in the regular session.

Photo credit: Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, Costco Store, via Wikimedia Commons

