10 Stocks To Watch For March 7, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2019 4:26am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $28.47 billion before the opening bell. Kroger shares gained 1.4 percent to $28.85 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $35.68 billion after the closing bell. Costco shares fell 0.01 percent to $219.05 in after-hours trading.
  • American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak first-quarter earnings guidance. American Eagle shares fell 0.6 percent to $21.20 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the opening bell, International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion. International Game Technology shares gained 5.5 percent to $18.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) to have earned $2.77 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion in the latest quarter. Burlington will release earnings before the markets open. Burlington Stores shares gained 0.2 percent to $167.50 in after-hours trading.

  • Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: HIIQ) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong full-year 2019 guidance. Health Insurance Innovations shares climbed 11.3 percent to $39.09 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $740.31 million after the closing bell. Marvell Technology shares gained 0.5 percent to $19.69 in after-hours trading.
  • After the markets close, Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $480.52 million. Korn Ferry shares dropped 2.13 percent to close at $46.91 on Wednesday.
  • Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO) reported a proposed public offering of common stock and warrants. Aptevo Therapeutics shares tumbled 34.5 percent to $0.97 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ: TECD) to report quarterly earnings at $4.05 per share on revenue of $10.66 billion before the opening bell. Tech Data shares rose 0.1 percent to $100.60 in after-hours trading.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

