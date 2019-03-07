Earnings Scheduled For March 7, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $28.47 billion.
- Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.77 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.
- Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ: TECD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.05 per share on revenue of $10.66 billion.
- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.
- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $465.49 million.
- Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.
- Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion.
- Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $3.97 billion.
- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $260.52 million.
- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $385.07 million.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.1 per share on revenue of $385.00 million.
- Care.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRCM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $49.99 million.
- The McClatchy Company (NYSE: MNI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $212.20 million.
- Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE: OZM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $139.41 million.
- U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $117.03 million.
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $711.72 million.
- Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $93.83 million.
- Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ: UPL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $223.10 million.
- Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE: NRP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $95.10 million.
- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $106.58 million.
- CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $89.70 million.
- Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $185.02 million.
- Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $374.88 million.
- Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $35.68 billion.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $740.31 million.
- Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $480.52 million.
- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $975.03 million.
- El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $104.40 million.
- Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ: GSHD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $14.88 million.
- American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $160.90 million.
- Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHUY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $97.77 million.
- NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCSM) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $49.89 million.
- AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $28.88 million.
- Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $107.95 million.
- NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $118.07 million.
- Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $37.69 million.
- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $29.19 million.
- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $59.51 million.
- Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $43.45 million.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $2.67 million.
