11 Stocks To Watch For February 27, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $15.75 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares fell 0.5 percent to $104.50 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $14.89 billion after the closing bell. HP shares closed at $23.90 on Tuesday.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. Palo Alto shares climbed 9.8 percent to $258.70 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $2.68 billion. Campbell Soup shares gained 1.2 percent to $33.30 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) to have earned $2.57 per share on revenue of $14.70 billion in the latest quarter. Best Buy will release earnings before the markets open. Best Buy shares gained 2 percent to $61.51 in after-hours trading.

Weight Watchers International, Inc (NASDAQ: WTW) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak full-year 2019 guidance. Weight Watchers shares tumbled dipped 32 percent to $20.12 in the after-hours trading session.

