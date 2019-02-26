10 Stocks To Watch For February 26, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $26.57 billion before the opening bell. Home Depot shares fell 0.05 percent to $189.88 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion after the closing bell. Toll Brothers shares gained 0.2 percent to $37.40 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $9.96 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion. AutoZone shares dropped 2.4 percent to close at $889.60 on Monday.
- Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth-quarter and also issued strong sales guidance. Etsy shares climbed 7.1 percent to $63.20 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) to have earned $2.53 per share on revenue of $8.45 billion in the latest quarter. Macy's will release earnings before the markets open. Macy's shares gained 0.6 percent to $24.50 in after-hours trading.
- Before the opening bell, Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE: TRI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion. Thomson Reuters shares slipped 0.88 percent to close at $52.80 on Monday.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Monday. Dillard's shares jumped 11.3 percent to $74.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) to post quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $682.00 million after the closing bell. Palo Alto shares gained 0.05 percent to $234.00 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion before the opening bell. Smucker shares declined 0.35 percent to close at $101.06 on Monday.
- Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak full-year 2019 sales guidance. Shake Shack shares dropped 3 percent to $50.70 in the after-hours trading session.
