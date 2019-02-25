10 Stocks To Watch For February 25, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion before the opening bell. McDermott shares gained 1.4 percent to $7.85 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $4.51 billion after the closing bell. Tenet Healthcare shares rose 0.62 percent to close at $24.16 on Friday.
- Before the markets open, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.1 billion. Wabtec shares fell 0.3 percent to close at $73.36 on Friday.
- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Terex shares slipped 0.79 percent to close at $35.29 on Friday.
- Analysts are expecting Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) to have earned $1.44 per share on revenue of $4.30 billion for the latest quarter. Tenneco will release earnings before the markets open. Tenneco shares gained 2.03 percent to close at $36.25 on Friday.
- After the closing bell, ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion. ONEOK shares rose 0.1 percent to close at $67.87 on Friday.
- Wall Street expects Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion after the closing bell. Mosaic shares rose 0.2 percent to $32.35 in after-hours trading.
- Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ: DIOD) reported appointment of Brett Whitmire as Chief Financial Officer. Diodes shares gained 1.29 percent to close at $41.57 on Friday.
- Analysts expect Carter's, Inc. (NYSE: CRI) to report quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion before the opening bell. Carter's shares gained 2.29 percent to close at $92.52 on Friday.
- After the markets close, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.9 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion. Hertz Global shares rose 1.19 percent to close at $18.77 on Friday.
