10 Stocks To Watch For February 22, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $5.63 billion before the opening bell. AutoNation shares fell 1.87 percent to close at $38.38 on Thursday.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter and raised FY19 earnings guidance. However, the company's sales missed estimates. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares gained 1.7 percent to $16.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) reported upbeat sales for its fourth quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the first quarter. The company disclosed that its CEO Spencer Rascoff is stepping down. Zillow named co-founder and former CEO Rich Barton as CEO. Zillow shares surged 5.8 percent to $37.08 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.6 per share on revenue of $10.17 billion. Magna International shares gained 0.01 percent to $52.61 in after-hours trading.

