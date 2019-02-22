10 Stocks To Watch For February 22, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $5.63 billion before the opening bell. AutoNation shares fell 1.87 percent to close at $38.38 on Thursday.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter and raised FY19 earnings guidance. However, the company’s sales missed estimates. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares gained 1.7 percent to $16.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) to have earned $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion in the latest quarter. United States Cellular will release earnings before the markets open. United States Cellular shares fell 0.04 percent to $55.89 in after-hours trading.
- Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) reported upbeat sales for its fourth quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the first quarter. The company disclosed that its CEO Spencer Rascoff is stepping down. Zillow named co-founder and former CEO Rich Barton as CEO. Zillow shares surged 5.8 percent to $37.08 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.6 per share on revenue of $10.17 billion. Magna International shares gained 0.01 percent to $52.61 in after-hours trading.
- Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Roku shares climbed 5.3 percent to $54.20 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) to report a quarterly loss at $1.28 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion before the opening bell. Wayfair shares fell 0.1 percent to $117.15 in after-hours trading.
- Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) shares dipped more than 20 percent in after-hours trading after the company reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter and lowered its annual dividend from $2.50 to $1.60. The company also disclosed that it received an SEC subpoena in October 2018. Kraft Heinz shares tumbled 20.6 percent to $38.24 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $640.51 million. Cabot Oil shares gained 0.6 percent to $24.68 in after-hours trading.
- Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but forecast a decline in operating margins for the current-quarter. Dropbox shares dipped 9.7 percent to $23.10 in the after-hours trading session.
