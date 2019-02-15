Market Overview

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2019 4:03am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For February 15, 2019

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.
  • Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion.
  • PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $19.52 billion.
  • Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $549.58 million.
  • Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $6.81 billion.
  • Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.
  • Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $344.00 million.
  • WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $965.25 million.
  • Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $10.14 billion.
  • Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $262.97 million.
  • Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.
  • Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEUS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $367.07 million.
  • Fortis Inc. (NYSE: FTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share.
  • Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $74.15 million.
  • Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $25.90 million.
  • Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $556.70 million.
  • Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIVB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $24.17 million.
  • The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE: NWHM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $270.20 million.
  • Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TYPE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $65.18 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $570.26 million.

