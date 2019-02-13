Market Overview

13 Stocks To Watch For February 13, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 13, 2019 4:30am   Comments
13 Stocks To Watch For February 13, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $4.53 billion before the opening bell. Teva shares gained 1.8 percent to $19.46 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $12.12 billion after the closing bell. AIG shares rose 0.4 percent to $44.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. Groupon shares dipped 11.9 percent to $3.49 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $2.27 billion. Hilton Worldwide shares gained 0.1 percent to $74.36 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) to have earned $1.15 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion in the latest quarter. NetApp will release earnings after the markets close. NetApp shares gained 0.01 percent to $67.15 in after-hours trading.
  • Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. Unisys shares surged 12.2 percent to $14.15 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $12.41 billion after the closing bell. Cisco shares fell 0.2 percent to $47.80 in after-hours trading.

  • Analysts are expecting DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) to have earned $0.67 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion in the recent quarter. DISH will release earnings before the markets open. DISH shares gained 0.3 percent to $31.35 in after-hours trading.
  • Qualys Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak FY2019 sales guidance. Qualys shares dipped 13.2 percent to $83.65 in the after-hours trading session.
  • After the closing bell, MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion. MGM shares gained 0.3 percent to $28.95 in after-hours trading.
  • Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) reported downbeat profit for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. Tripadvisor shares declined 4.8 percent to $57.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion before the opening bell. Global Payments shares gained 1.6 percent to $119.30 in after-hours trading.
  • Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company also issued weak full-year 2019 guidance. The company also announced it will cut staff by 8 percent. Activision Blizzard shares gained 3 percent to $42.90 in the after-hours trading session.

