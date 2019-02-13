13 Stocks To Watch For February 13, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $4.53 billion before the opening bell. Teva shares gained 1.8 percent to $19.46 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: UIS) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. Unisys shares surged 12.2 percent to $14.15 in the after-hours trading session. Wall Street expects Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $12.41 billion after the closing bell. Cisco shares fell 0.2 percent to $47.80 in after-hours trading.

