12 Stocks To Watch For February 12, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion before the opening bell. Huntsman shares gained 0.2 percent to $22.27 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $788.03 million after the closing bell. Groupon shares gained 1.3 percent to $3.80 in after-hours trading.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak first-quarter earnings and sales guidance. Amkor Technology shares dropped 5.7 percent to $8.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion. Fidelity National shares gained 0.09 percent to close at $109.10 on Monday.

Analysts are expecting US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) to have earned $0.59 per share on revenue of $5.97 billion in the latest quarter. US Foods will release earnings before the markets open. US Foods shares declined 1.1 percent to $34.91 in after-hours trading.

After the closing bell, Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $3.04 billion. Activision Blizzard shares rose 1 percent to $40.50 in after-hours trading.

