12 Stocks To Watch For February 12, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion before the opening bell. Huntsman shares gained 0.2 percent to $22.27 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $788.03 million after the closing bell. Groupon shares gained 1.3 percent to $3.80 in after-hours trading.
- Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak first-quarter earnings and sales guidance. Amkor Technology shares dropped 5.7 percent to $8.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion. Fidelity National shares gained 0.09 percent to close at $109.10 on Monday.
- Analysts are expecting US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) to have earned $0.59 per share on revenue of $5.97 billion in the latest quarter. US Foods will release earnings before the markets open. US Foods shares declined 1.1 percent to $34.91 in after-hours trading.
- After the closing bell, Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $3.04 billion. Activision Blizzard shares rose 1 percent to $40.50 in after-hours trading.
- PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) reported a 7 million share common stock offering. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares declined 2.9 percent to $20.70 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) to post quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $4.48 billion after the closing bell. Occidental Petroleum shares dropped 0.18 percent to close at $64.84 on Monday.
- Before the opening bell, Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion. Under Armour shares declined 1 percent to $20.58 in after-hours trading.
- Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and issued strong first-quarter and FY2019 sales guidance. Chegg shares climbed 10.1 percent to $38.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $4.10 billion before the opening bell. Omnicom shares slipped 1.1 percent to close at $73.88 on Monday.
- After the markets close, Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion. Assurant shares rose 0.54 percent to close at $97.51 on Monday.
