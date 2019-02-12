Earnings Scheduled For February 12, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $5.97 billion.
- Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion.
- Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.
- Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $4.10 billion.
- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
- Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion.
- Aircastle Limited (NYSE: AYR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $285.13 million.
- Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $327.13 million.
- Tower International, Inc. (NYSE: TOWR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $525.48 million.
- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $954.40 million.
- Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $314.76 million.
- Neenah, Inc. (NYSE: NP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $255.63 million.
- National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $157.30 million.
- Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $325.40 million.
- Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDSO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $167.92 million.
- Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $589.48 million.
- On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ONDK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $104.61 million.
- WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE: WEC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.
- Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $41.37 million.
- New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $220.05 million.
- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $930.19 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $4.48 billion.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $788.03 million.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $3.04 billion.
- Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion.
- TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $342.83 million.
- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $751.90 million.
- j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $342.47 million.
- Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $185.01 million.
- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $153.95 million.
- Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $117.67 million.
- Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $129.88 million.
- Cray Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAY) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $157.90 million.
- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $967.97 million.
- Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
- Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE: SHO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $276.73 million.
- Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $406.73 million.
- Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $81.77 million.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $703.95 million.
- Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE: DEI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $223.69 million.
- Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $158.23 million.
- Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE: FSP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $65.50 million.
- Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BFAM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $480.56 million.
- Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $188.76 million.
- UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $263.51 million.
- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $94.42 million.
- Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $119.44 million.
- SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $63.90 million.
- Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $823.67 million.
- NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $69.90 million.
- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $74.13 million.
- HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $137.28 million.
