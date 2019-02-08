10 Stocks To Watch For February 8, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $7.06 billion before the opening bell. Exelon shares fell 0.02 percent to $48.12 in after-hours trading.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Mattel shares climbed 17.8 percent to $14.56 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion before the opening bell. Hasbro shares gained 3.3 percent to $93.20 in after-hours trading.

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Expedia shares jumped 7.9 percent to $137.95 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the opening bell, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $4.09 billion. Goodyear Tire shares rose 1.4 percent to $20.84 in after-hours trading.

