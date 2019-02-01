Earnings Scheduled For February 1, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $10.96 billion.
- Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share on revenue of $11.63 billion.
- Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $79.26 billion.
- Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $9.71 billion.
- Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2 per share on revenue of $46.34 billion.
- Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.13 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.
- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $5.48 billion.
- Aon plc (NYSE: AON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion.
- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.
- The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE: MSG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.77 per share on revenue of $590.19 million.
- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $3.61 billion.
- KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
- Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.9 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
- Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE: IMO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $9.24 billion.
- Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ: TWIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $83.05 million.
- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $765.48 million.
- Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.
- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion.
- Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: DM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $279.86 million.
- LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $9.81 billion.
- Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $3.46 billion.
- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.13 per share on revenue of $146.71 million.
- Weatherford International plc (NYSE: WFT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
- Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $157.09 million.
- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.32 per share on revenue of $473.84 million.
- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $546.70 million.
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
- Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $300.23 million.
- Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ: CYOU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $116.94 million.
- Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $23.64 billion.
- Norbord Inc. (NYSE: OSB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $532.58 million.
- Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $208.50 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.