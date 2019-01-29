12 Stocks To Watch For January 29, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) to report quarterly earnings at $4.39 per share on revenue of $13.73 billion before the opening bell. Lockheed Martin shares fell 0.01 percent to $287.86 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) to post quarterly earnings at $4.17 per share on revenue of $84.04 billion after the closing bell. Apple shares fell 0.5 percent to $155.60 in after-hours trading.
- Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong second-quarter guidance. Sanmina also reported that CFO David Anderson will retire and the company has begun search for a permanent replacement. Sanmina shares jumped 21.83 percent to $33.20 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.71 per share on revenue of $3.39 billion. Biogen shares fell 0.2 percent to $329.30 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) to have earned $1.09 per share on revenue of $34.39 billion in the latest quarter. Verizon will release earnings before the markets open. Verizon shares gained 0.6 percent to $55.38 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.27 per share on revenue of $5.86 billion. Amgen shares fell 0.2 percent to $191.50 in after-hours trading.
- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views. The company issued weak FY19 EPS and sales guidance. Whirlpool shares dropped 6.6 percent to $116.25 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $2.87 billion after the closing bell. eBay shares fell 1.5 percent to $33.52 in after-hours trading.
- Before the opening bell, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $13.95 billion. Pfizer shares fell 0.3 percent to $39.42 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) to report quarterly earnings at $2.28 per share on revenue of $7.87 billion before the opening bell. 3M shares fell 0.3 percent to $192.60 in after-hours trading.
- AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak FY19 earnings guidance. AK Steel shares gained 5.19 percent to $2.84 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson shares fell 0.32 percent to close at $86.77 on Monday.
