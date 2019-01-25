10 Stocks To Watch For January 25, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $3.50 billion before the opening bell. D.R. Horton shares gained 2.71 percent to close at $38.30 on Thursday.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak first-quarter earnings and sales guidance. Intel shares dipped 7.11 percent to $46.22 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion before the opening bell. Air Products shares rose 0.06 percent to $156.60 in after-hours trading.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. The company issued strong FY19 adjusted earnings guidance and sees global comps up 3-4 percent year-over-year. Starbucks shares gained 1.95 percent to $66.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views. Intuitive Surgical shares declined 3.94 percent to $514.99 in the after-hours trading session.

