Earnings Scheduled For January 23, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $7.82 billion.
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $4.45 billion.
- Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $27.57 billion.
- Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $17.14 billion.
- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $3.39 billion.
- United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $16.88 billion.
- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $7.88 billion.
- Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $704.65 million.
- Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.
- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $447.30 million.
- Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $728.04 million.
- Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.4 per share on revenue of $464.50 million.
- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $4.25 billion.
- Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.
- ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $3.48 billion.
- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $388.87 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.66 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $37.01 billion.
- United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $4.89 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.
- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $3.51 billion.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $3.75 billion.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $770.49 million.
- Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE: TER) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $494.18 million.
- Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $556.78 million.
- F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $547.36 million.
- Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $791.95 million.
- SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $370.49 million.
- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $254.20 million.
- Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.15 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.
- Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $717.83 million.
- Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE: CCI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.
- Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $463.24 million.
- Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $307.68 million.
- ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $134.78 million.
- PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $324.35 million.
