7 Stocks To Watch For January 4, 2019

Wall Street expects RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion before the opening bell. RPM shares dropped 4.85 percent to close at $54.88 on Thursday.

Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter. Landec shares dropped 9.64 percent to $10.31 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) to have earned $0.48 per share on revenue of $362.92 million in the latest quarter. Cal-Maine will release earnings before the markets open. Cal-Maine shares fell 0.68 percent to close at $42.13 on Thursday.

Zagg Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) reported the purchase of HALO for $43 million in cash and stock. Zagg shares gained 3.41 percent to $10.00 in the after-hours trading session.

