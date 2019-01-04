7 Stocks To Watch For January 4, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion before the opening bell. RPM shares dropped 4.85 percent to close at $54.88 on Thursday.
- Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter. Landec shares dropped 9.64 percent to $10.31 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) to have earned $0.48 per share on revenue of $362.92 million in the latest quarter. Cal-Maine will release earnings before the markets open. Cal-Maine shares fell 0.68 percent to close at $42.13 on Thursday.
- Zagg Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) reported the purchase of HALO for $43 million in cash and stock. Zagg shares gained 3.41 percent to $10.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: AMID) reported that it has received revised buyout offer from ArcLight at $4.50 per unit. American Midstream shares climbed 25.4 percent to $3.95 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $897.08 million before the opening bell. Lamb Weston shares rose 0.1 percent to $73.05 in after-hours trading.
- Resources Connection (NASDAQ: RECN) reported Q2 earnings of $0.33 per share on sales of $188.8 million. Resources Connection shares jumped 9.19 percent to $14.85 in the after-hours trading session.
