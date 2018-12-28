5 Stocks To Watch For December 28, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ: AEY) announced plans to sell its cable TV segment operations to Leveling 8 for $10.8 million. Addvantage Technologies is expected to release Q4 earnings today. Addvantage Technologies shares jumped 21.87 percent to $1.56 in the after-hours trading session.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) filed for a $150 million common stock shelf offering. HTG Molecular Diagnostics shares dropped 6.49 percent to $2.16 in the after-hours trading session.

GEE Group Inc (NYSE: JOB) reported a Q4 loss of $0.09 per share, on sales of $39.93 million. GEE Group shares dipped 23.44 percent to $0.55 in after-hours trading.

