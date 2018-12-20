10 Stocks To Watch For December 20, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $4.45 billion before the opening bell. Carnival shares dropped 0.11 percent to $54.95 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $9.16 billion after the closing bell. Nike shares rose 0.04 percent to $69.00 in after-hours trading.

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) reported upbeat results for its second quarter and issued strong third-quarter sales guidance. Herman Miller shares jumped 8.92 percent to $32.97 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion. Conagra shares climbed 1.86 percent to close at $29.09 on Wednesday.

Analysts are expecting Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) to have earned $1.43 per share on revenue of $33.75 billion in the latest quarter. Walgreens will release earnings before the markets open. Walgreens shares dropped 2.90 percent to close at $73.29 on Wednesday.

