10 Stocks To Watch For December 20, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $4.45 billion before the opening bell. Carnival shares dropped 0.11 percent to $54.95 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $9.16 billion after the closing bell. Nike shares rose 0.04 percent to $69.00 in after-hours trading.
- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) reported upbeat results for its second quarter and issued strong third-quarter sales guidance. Herman Miller shares jumped 8.92 percent to $32.97 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion. Conagra shares climbed 1.86 percent to close at $29.09 on Wednesday.
- Analysts are expecting Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) to have earned $1.43 per share on revenue of $33.75 billion in the latest quarter. Walgreens will release earnings before the markets open. Walgreens shares dropped 2.90 percent to close at $73.29 on Wednesday.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) reported the commencement of a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed. MannKind shares dipped 18.34 percent to $1.38 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion. Cintas shares fell 0.92 percent to close at $165.07 on Wednesday.
- Analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $10.53 billion before the opening bell. Accenture shares declined 0.78 percent to close at $150.96 on Wednesday.
- Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) reported a wider-than-expected loss for its third quarter. The company says it will implement a more rigorous cost reduction program expected to generate annualized expense savings beginning in fiscal 2020. CEO Alasdair James will step down and Cheryl Bachelder was named Interim CEO. Pier 1 Imports shares tumbled 14.41 percent to $0.95 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.11 per share on revenue of $782.99 million. Sanderson shares rose 0.36 percent to close at $96.37 on Wednesday.
