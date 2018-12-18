10 Stocks To Watch For December 18, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $3.24 billion before the opening bell. Navistar shares gained 0.46 percent to $23.95 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) to post quarterly earnings at $3.98 per share on revenue of $17.76 billion after the closing bell. FedEx shares rose 0.42 percent to $182.95 in pre-market trading.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday. Oracle shares climbed 6.28 percent to$48.60 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the markets open, Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion. Darden shares dropped 4.19 percent to close at $98.89 on Monday.
- Analysts are expecting FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) to have earned $2.29 per share on revenue of $350.04 million in the latest quarter. FactSet will release earnings before the markets open. FactSet shares dropped 2.48 percent to close at $217.58 on Monday.
- Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) raised its buyback from $18 billion to $20 billion. The company also raised its quarterly dividend from $1.71 to $2.055 per share. On Monday, Boeing announced it acquired 80 percent of Embraer for $4.2 billion. Boeing shares gained 2.01 percent to $322.50 in the pre-market trading session.
- Wall Street expects Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $6.1 billion after the closing bell. Jabil shares declined 0.74 percent to $21.40 in pre-market trading.
- After the closing bell, Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $982.65 million. Worthington shares dropped 1.29 percent to close at $36.66 on Monday.
- Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Heico shares climbed 3.38 percent to $80.50 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) to post quarterly earnings at $2.94 per share on revenue of $8.03 billion after the closing bell. Micron shares rose 0.89 percent to $34.18 in pre-market trading.
