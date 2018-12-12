Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For December 12, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 12, 2018 4:02am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $137.20 million.
  • Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $101.68 million.
  • Peak Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKIS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.84 per share on revenue of $8.55 million.
  • Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $561.99 million.
  • Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $242.45 million.
  • Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $829.10 million.
  • Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share.

