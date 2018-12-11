8 Stocks To Watch For December 11, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $791.87 million before the opening bell. DSW shares gained 1.38 percent to $23.45 in pre-market trading.

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Monday. Ascena Retail shares jumped 12.82 percent to $3.08 in the pre-market trading session.

Analysts are expecting American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) to have earned $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion in the latest quarter. American Eagle will release earnings after the markets close. American Eagle shares declined 0.61 percent to $19.40 in pre-market trading.

Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. The company cut FY19 comps guidance for fuel segment from 1.5-3 percent growth to down 1 percent to up 0.5 percent. Casey's shares dropped 6.75 percent to $111.60 in pre-market trading.

