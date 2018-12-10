Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Stocks To Watch For December 10, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2018 5:23am   Comments
Share:
6 Stocks To Watch For December 10, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion after the closing bell. Ascena Retail shares declined 0.99 percent to close at $3.01 on Friday.
  • MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) reported partial clinical hold on MGD009 Phase 1 studies. MacroGenics shares dropped 1.14 percent to close at $16.41 on Friday.
  • Analysts are expecting Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) to have earned $0.43 per share on revenue of $246.16 million in the latest quarter. Quanex Building shares declined 1.26 percent to close at $14.15 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Lilis Energy Inc (NYSE: LLEX) disclosed a 69.27 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders. Lilis Energy shares closed at $2.11 on Friday.
  • After the markets close, Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $357.97 million. Stitch Fix shares dropped 7.96 percent to close at $26.36 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) to post quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion after the closing bell. Casey's shares declined 3.59 percent to close at $121.48 on Friday.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CASY + ASNA)

Earnings Scheduled For December 10, 2018
Tariffs, Drug Prices, Legislative Gridlock: What Economists Are Watching Following The Midterm Election
Here's What's At Stake For Your Investments In The 2018 Midterms
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
55 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Midterms And The Stock Market: Potential Winners, Losers From The Coming Election
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

48 Biggest Movers From Friday

Economic Data Scheduled For Monday