6 Stocks To Watch For December 10, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion after the closing bell. Ascena Retail shares declined 0.99 percent to close at $3.01 on Friday.
- MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) reported partial clinical hold on MGD009 Phase 1 studies. MacroGenics shares dropped 1.14 percent to close at $16.41 on Friday.
- Analysts are expecting Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) to have earned $0.43 per share on revenue of $246.16 million in the latest quarter. Quanex Building shares declined 1.26 percent to close at $14.15 on Friday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Lilis Energy Inc (NYSE: LLEX) disclosed a 69.27 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders. Lilis Energy shares closed at $2.11 on Friday.
- After the markets close, Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $357.97 million. Stitch Fix shares dropped 7.96 percent to close at $26.36 on Friday.
- Analysts expect Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) to post quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion after the closing bell. Casey's shares declined 3.59 percent to close at $121.48 on Friday.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.