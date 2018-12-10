6 Stocks To Watch For December 10, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion after the closing bell. Ascena Retail shares declined 0.99 percent to close at $3.01 on Friday.

(NASDAQ: ASNA) to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion after the closing bell. Ascena Retail shares declined 0.99 percent to close at $3.01 on Friday. MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) reported partial clinical hold on MGD009 Phase 1 studies. MacroGenics shares dropped 1.14 percent to close at $16.41 on Friday.

(NASDAQ: MGNX) reported partial clinical hold on MGD009 Phase 1 studies. MacroGenics shares dropped 1.14 percent to close at $16.41 on Friday. Analysts are expecting Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) to have earned $0.43 per share on revenue of $246.16 million in the latest quarter. Quanex Building shares declined 1.26 percent to close at $14.15 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor