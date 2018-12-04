10 Stocks To Watch For December 4, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) to report quarterly earnings at $12.21 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion before the opening bell. AutoZone shares gained 1.9 percent to close at $824.46 on Monday.
- Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $7.84 billion after the closing bell. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares gained 0.19 percent to $15.53 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $700.91 million. Donaldson shares rose 1.14 percent to close at $56.68 on Monday.
- RH (NYSE: RH) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised fourth quarter and FY18 guidance. RH shares climbed 19.29 percent to $147.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) to have earned $1.26 per share on revenue of $6.38 billion in the latest quarter. Dollar General will release earnings before the markets open. Dollar General shares rose 2.44 percent to $114.42 in after-hours trading.
- After the closing bell, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $844.82 million. Marvell Technology shares rose 1.68 percent to close at $16.38 on Monday.
- Wall Street expects Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) to post quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion before the opening bell. Toll Brothers shares rose 0.33 percent to $33.64 in after-hours trading.
- Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) cut its third-quarter sales guidance due to recent weaknesses in the smartphone market. Cirrus Logic shares dipped 5.97 percent to $36.36 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion. HD Supply shares dropped 0.75 percent to close at $39.60 on Monday.
- Analysts expect Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $385.69 million before the opening bell. Conn's shares rose 1.45 percent to $29.30 in after-hours trading.
