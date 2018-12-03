5 Stocks To Watch For December 3, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $326.59 million before the opening bell. Finisar shares gained 0.17 percent to $23.39 in after-hours trading.
- Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ: NXST) is said to reach agreement to acquire Tribune Media Company for $4.1 billion, Reuters reported. Tribune Media shares gained 0.93 percent to close at $40.26 on Friday, while Nexstar Media shares rose 2.14 percent to close at $82.64 on Friday.
- Analysts expect RH (NYSE: RH) to post quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $632.18 million after the closing bell. RH shares rose 0.76 percent to $117.02 in after-hours trading.
- RadiSys Corporation (NASDAQ: RSYS) reported the CFIUS clearance related to its acquisition of Reliance Industries. RadiSys shares surged 6.21 percent to $1.71 in after-hours trading.
