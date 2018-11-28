Earnings Scheduled For November 28, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.
- Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
- Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $515.63 million.
- J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $225.02 million.
- SINA Corporation (NASDAQ: SINA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $551.36 million.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $165.64 million.
- Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $8.05 billion.
- Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $456.42 million.
- Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $57.47 million.
- Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE: BITA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $385.21 million.
- EVINE Live Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $152.32 million.
- IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSE: IEC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $34.80 million.
- REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE: REX) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
- Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE: ATKR) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: KEN) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $603.08 million.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $434.04 million.
- Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $173.03 million.
- Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $38.64 million.
- Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $216.02 million.
- Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $154.61 million.
- Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $31.46 million.
- Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) is projected to post quarterly loss at $1.21 per share on revenue of $100.00 thousand.
- The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ: DSGX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings for its third quarter.
- Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) is expected to post quarterly earnings for its third quarter.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) is estimated to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
