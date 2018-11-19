Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For November 19, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2018 4:50am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $803.67 million.
  • JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $15.32 billion.
  • Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $122.00 million.
  • GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $35.67 million.
  • ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter/

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $969.05 million.
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.
  • L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $2.71 billion.
  • Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.
  • Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $968.88 million.
  • Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $176.02 million.
  • Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $525 million.
  • GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) is projected to post quarterly loss at $1.07 per share on revenue of $24.50 million.
  • Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $205.33 million.
  • Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $366.60 million.
  • Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.3 per share on revenue of $17.50 million.
  • X Financial (NYSE: XYF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $99.13 million.
  • Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) is expected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) is estimated to post earnings for its third quarter.

