Earnings Scheduled For November 7, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 07, 2018 3:51am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $3.40 billion.
  • Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.26 per share on revenue of $13.98 billion.
  • Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE: KORS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
  • Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.
  • Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $601.69 million.
  • Dean Foods Company (NYSE: DF) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.
  • Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $582.12 million.
  • Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion.
  • Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
  • Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $709.35 million.
  • Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $714.15 million.
  • Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.
  • The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $714.01 million.
  • Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOXA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $7.24 billion.
  • The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $6.01 billion.
  • Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.
  • Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
  • The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $43.85 million.
  • Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $4.56 billion.
  • Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBSI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
  • Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $567.79 million.
  • Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE: ANDX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $562.99 million.
  • Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $824.30 million.
  • Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.2 per share on revenue of $751.54 million.
  • Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $2.71 billion.
  • CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $6.99 billion.
  • CGI Group Inc. (NYSE: GIB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.
  • Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
  • Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.
  • Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $311.85 million.
  • Avista Corporation (NYSE: AVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $332.84 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $5.53 billion.
  • Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $413.67 million.
  • News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.
  • Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.16 per share on revenue of $13.58 billion.
  • Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.
  • Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $549.94 million.
  • Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.
  • Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
  • TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $469.02 million.
  • Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $986.85 million.
  • Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $616.23 million.
  • Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $633.43 million.
  • Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $796.65 million.
  • Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $9.42 billion.
  • DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion.
  • Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSDO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $747.79 million.
  • Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $647.79 million.
  • AMERCO (NASDAQ: UHAL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $7.91 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
  • ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
  • SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.
  • IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
  • Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTRP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
  • EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $659.11 million.
  • Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $6.38 billion.
  • Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $931.93 million.
  • Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $4.66 billion.
  • Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $806.55 million.
  • Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $925.33 million.
  • Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.98 per share on revenue of $988.29 million.
  • Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: GEN) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.
  • Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $687.52 million.
  • Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $873.77 million.

