10 Stocks To Watch For November 6, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $47.20 billion before the opening bell. CVS Health shares gained 1.61 percent to $74.88 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: CVS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $47.20 billion before the opening bell. CVS Health shares gained 1.61 percent to $74.88 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion after the closing bell. Assurant shares gained 0.33 percent to close at $96.97 on Monday.

(NYSE: AIZ) to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion after the closing bell. Assurant shares gained 0.33 percent to close at $96.97 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company issued strong fourth-quarter earnings guidance. Booking Holdings shares climbed 6.51 percent to $1,993.00 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: BKNG) reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company issued strong fourth-quarter earnings guidance. Booking Holdings shares climbed 6.51 percent to $1,993.00 in the after-hours trading session. Before the markets open, Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren shares dropped 0.58 percent to $136.00 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: RL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren shares dropped 0.58 percent to $136.00 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) to have earned $0.83 per share on revenue of $15.37 billion in the latest quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland will release earnings before the markets open. Archer-Daniels-Midland shares rose 0.1 percent to $48.15 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor