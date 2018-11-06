10 Stocks To Watch For November 6, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $47.20 billion before the opening bell. CVS Health shares gained 1.61 percent to $74.88 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion after the closing bell. Assurant shares gained 0.33 percent to close at $96.97 on Monday.
- Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company issued strong fourth-quarter earnings guidance. Booking Holdings shares climbed 6.51 percent to $1,993.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren shares dropped 0.58 percent to $136.00 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) to have earned $0.83 per share on revenue of $15.37 billion in the latest quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland will release earnings before the markets open. Archer-Daniels-Midland shares rose 0.1 percent to $48.15 in after-hours trading.
- Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. Pandora shares gained 1.97 percent to $8.82 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $6.02 billion before the opening bell. Eli Lilly shares rose 0.31 percent to $110.48 in after-hours trading.
- After the closing bell, Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $344.29 million. Zillow shares droped 2.53 percent to close at $40.45 on Monday.
- Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak fourth-quarter earnings guidance. Marriott shares dropped 5.39 percent to $114.18 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $43.30 billion before the opening bell. AmerisourceBergen shares fell 0.01 percent to close at $88.56 on Monday.
