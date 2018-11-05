8 Stocks To Watch For November 5, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $15.40 billion before the opening bell. Sysco shares declined 0.01 percent to $71.28 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) to post quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $5.37 billion after the closing bell. Marriott shares gained 0.03 percent to $120.97 in after-hours trading.
- Before the opening bell, Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $928.57 million. Regal Beloit shares gained 1.04 percent to close at $75.49 on Friday.
- Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE: WTS) reported upbeat results for its third quarter on Friday. Watts Water shares dropped 0.32 percent to close at $71.07 on Friday.
- Analysts are expecting PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) to have earned $1.13 per share on revenue of $4.73 billion in the latest quarter. PG&E will release earnings before the markets open. PG&E shares gained 0.55 percent to close at $47.44 on Friday.
- After the markets close, Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.54 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion. Avis Budget shares rose 0.57 percent to close at $30.17 on Friday.
- STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM) reported the launch of a $750 million share buyback program. STMicroelectronics shares fell 0.38 percent to $15.75 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) to post quarterly earnings at $38.21 per share on revenue of $4.8 billion after the closing bell. Booking shares dropped 1.11 percent to close at $1,875.01 on Friday.
