Earnings Scheduled For November 2, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $46.67 billion.
- Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE: NWL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $12.50 billion.
- AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $8.22 billion.
- Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $73.26 billion.
- Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion.
- Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ: WLTW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.
- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.
- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $398.71 million.
- Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $233.36 million.
- Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE: VST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $3.55 billion.
- Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $750.90 million.
- Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $351.34 million.
- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.
- Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE: VG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $264.12 million.
- Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $6.58 billion.
- ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $677.39 million.
- Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $731.18 million.
- Fortis Inc. (NYSE: FTS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share.
- Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE: RLGY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.
- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $805.49 million.
- Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE: BPL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $914.14 million.
- Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $10.14 billion.
- RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ: ROLL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $174.25 million.
- Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $9.42 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $380.35 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.