12 Stocks To Watch For October 31, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $35.35 billion before the opening bell. GM shares gained 0.72 percent to $33.78 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts are expecting American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) to have earned $0.18 per share on revenue of $12.44 billion in the recent quarter. AIG will release earnings after the markets close. AIG shares rose 1.2 percent to $41.45 in pre-market trading.
- Before the opening bell, Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $3.42 billion. Kellogg shares gained 2.33 percent to close at $71.86 on Tuesday.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company reported daily active users for September were up 9 percent year-over-year. Facebook shares climbed 3.13 percent to $150.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion before the opening bell. ADP shares fell 0.34 percent to $136.79 in pre-market trading.
- Wall Street expects Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) to report quarterly earnings at $2.37 per share on revenue of $12.07 billion before the opening bell. Bunge shares climbed 3.37 percent to close at $68.02 on Tuesday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- After the closing bell, Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $8.72 billion. Allstate shares rose 2.11 percent to close at $95.49 on Tuesday.
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, but issued weak revenue forecast for the third quarter. Electronic Arts shares dropped 5.52 percent to $89.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) to have earned $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion in the latest quarter. YUM! Brands shares rose 1.82 percent to $88.00 in pre-market trading.
- Before the markets open, Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.7 per share on revenue of $22.93 billion. Anthem shares gained 0.76 percent to close at $265.49 on Tuesday.
- Analysts expect Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ: ESRX) to post quarterly earnings at $2.42 per share on revenue of $25.03 billion after the closing bell. Express Scripts shares gained 0.58 percent to close at $95.42 on Tuesday.
- T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. T-Mobile shares gained 1.69 percent to $65.00 in the after-hours trading session.
