12 Stocks To Watch For October 31, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $35.35 billion before the opening bell. GM shares gained 0.72 percent to $33.78 in pre-market trading.

