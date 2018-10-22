Earnings Scheduled For October 22, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.92 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
- Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $6.16 billion.
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $4.55 billion.
- Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.
- Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
- TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE: TCF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $251.15 million.
- IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.
- Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $121.41 million.
- Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.66 per share on revenue of $3.31 billion.
- Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $165.84 million.
- Opus Bank (NASDAQ: OPB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $65.85 million.
- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $72.15 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
- Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $547.78 million.
- Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $856.23 million.
- HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $618.27 million.
- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $516.45 million.
- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $508.96 million.
- Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $688.93 million.
- Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $204.41 million.
- SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $349.67 million.
- Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $700.32 million.
- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $566.56 million.
- Moelis & Company (NYSE: MC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $204.87 million.
- Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $129.74 million.
