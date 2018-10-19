Earnings Scheduled For October 19, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $4.24 billion.
- Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $10.75 billion.
- Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $16.51 billion.
- Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $8.60 billion.
- Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE: RCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.
- ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.4 per share on revenue of $5.63 billion.
- SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.
- State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $3.02 billion.
- V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $3.86 billion.
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $715.10 million.
- Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE: IPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $722.31 million.
- Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.
- Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $361.85 million.
- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $469.61 million.
- IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ: IBKC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $311.57 million.
- Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.1 per share on revenue of $715.39 million.
- Acme United Corporation (NYSE: ACU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $36.30 million.
- Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $148.44 million.
- Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $135.93 million.
- OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $77.72 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.