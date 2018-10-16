12 Stocks To Watch For October 16, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $9.56 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares fell 0.12 percent to $43.42 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: MS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $9.56 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares fell 0.12 percent to $43.42 in pre-market trading. Analysts expect United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) to post quarterly earnings at $3.08 per share on revenue of $10.93 billion after the closing bell. United Continental shares gained 1.45 percent to close at $81.34 on Monday.

(NASDAQ: UAL) to post quarterly earnings at $3.08 per share on revenue of $10.93 billion after the closing bell. United Continental shares gained 1.45 percent to close at $81.34 on Monday. Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) announced plans to acquire SendGrid Inc (NYSE: SEND) in a $2 billion all-stock transaction. SendGrid shares climbed 13.48 percent to $35.10 in pre-market trading, while Twilio shares dropped 3.52 percent to $73.45 in the pre-market trading session.

(NYSE: TWLO) announced plans to acquire (NYSE: SEND) in a $2 billion all-stock transaction. SendGrid shares climbed 13.48 percent to $35.10 in pre-market trading, while Twilio shares dropped 3.52 percent to $73.45 in the pre-market trading session. Before the markets open, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.29 per share on revenue of $56.34 billion. UnitedHealth shares slipped 0.13 percent to $259.90 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: UNH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.29 per share on revenue of $56.34 billion. UnitedHealth shares slipped 0.13 percent to $259.90 in pre-market trading. Analysts are expecting Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) to have earned $2.03 per share on revenue of $20.03 billion in the latest quarter. Johnson & Johnson will release earnings before the markets open. Johnson & Johnson shares gained 0.06 percent to $133.95 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: JNJ) to have earned $2.03 per share on revenue of $20.03 billion in the latest quarter. Johnson & Johnson will release earnings before the markets open. Johnson & Johnson shares gained 0.06 percent to $133.95 in pre-market trading. Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ: ULBI) disclosed that it has won a $8.3-million communications systems leader radio contract. Ultralife shares gained 3.97 percent to $7.60 in pre-market trading.

