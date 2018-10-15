5 Stocks To Watch For October 15, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $22.89 billion before the opening bell. Bank of America shares declined 0.18 percent to $28.41 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: BAC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $22.89 billion before the opening bell. Bank of America shares declined 0.18 percent to $28.41 in after-hours trading. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX) disclosed that the FDA Advisory Committee voted 10-3 in favor of approving the company's DSUVIA for acute pain management. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 23.62 percent to $4.92 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: ACRX) disclosed that the FDA Advisory Committee voted 10-3 in favor of approving the company's DSUVIA for acute pain management. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 23.62 percent to $4.92 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) to have earned $0.64 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion in the latest quarter. Charles Schwab will release earnings before the opening bell. Charles Schwab shares rose 1.83 percent to close at $49.01 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor