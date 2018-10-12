6 Stocks To Watch For October 12, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $21.90 billion before the opening bell. Wells Fargo shares gained 0.64 percent to $51.77 in after-hours trading.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TTPH) reported the commercial launch of XERAVA in the United States. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals shares climbed 12.13 percent to $2.68 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) to have earned $1.69 per share on revenue of $18.45 billion in the latest quarter. Citigroup will release earnings before the markets open. Citigroup shares gained 1.04 percent to $69.09 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Before the markets open, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $27.50 billion. JPMorgan shares rose 1.04 percent to $109.25 in after-hours trading.
- Corium International Inc (NASDAQ: CORI) agreed to be taken private by Gurnet Point Capital for $12.50 per share. Corium shares jumped 50.42 percent to $12.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) to report quarterly earnings at $2.72 per share on revenue of $4.35 billion before the opening bell. PNC shares rose 0.28 percent to $131.98 in after-hours trading.
