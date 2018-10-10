Earnings Scheduled For October 10, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $114.00 million.
- Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $10.49 million.
- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $40.50 million.
- National American University Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUH) is expected to post earnings for its first quarter.
