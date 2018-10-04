10 Stocks To Watch For October 4, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) to report quarterly earnings at $2.6 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion before the opening bell. Constellation shares declined 0.11 percent to $210.52 in after-hours trading.

Barnes & Noble, Inc (NYSE: BKS) announced Wednesday afternoon it has appointed a Special Committee to review strategic alternatives. The company said it's received interest from "multiple parties," including company chairman Leonard Riggio, who has pledged to vote his shares in favor of any transaction the special committee recommends. Barnes & Noble shares gained 22.34 percent to $6.68 in the after-hours trading session.

Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) disclosed that the company will merge with Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ: HDP). Hortonworks shareholders will receive 1.305 common shares of Cloudera for each Hortonworks share. Cloudera shares climbed 23.54 percent to $21.10 in after-hours trading, while Hortonworks shares jumped 23.17 percent to $26.95 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) to have earned $2.36 per share on revenue of $44.27 billion in the latest quarter. Costco will release earnings after the markets close. Costco shares fell 0.05 percent to $233.09 in after-hours trading.

Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE: RTEC) lowered its third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance from 30-40 cents to 22-25 cents. Rudolph shares tumbled 11.98 percent to $21.09 in the after-hours trading session.

