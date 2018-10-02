5 Stocks To Watch For October 2, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $16.36 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares fell 0.33 percent to $110.35 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) to have earned $0.65 per share on revenue of $850.40 million in the latest quarter. Paychex will release earnings before the markets open. Paychex shares gained 0.11 percent to $73.80 in after-hours trading.

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. Stitch Fix shares dipped 20.57 percent to $35.45 in the after-hours trading session.

