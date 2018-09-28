Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For September 28, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2018 4:46am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $209.38 million before the opening bell. BlackBerry shares fell 0.88 percent to $10.10 in after-hours trading.
  • CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. CalAmp shares surged 7.63 percent to $23.98 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares dropped around 12 percent after the SEC charged CEO Elon Musk, alleging securities fraud for his "Funding Secured" tweet. Tesla shares tumbled 11.91 percent to $270.90 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Analysts expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) to post quarterly loss at $2.25 per share on revenue of $213.33 million before the opening bell. Vail Resorts shares fell 3.80 percent to $275.25 in after-hours trading.
  • Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ: PRGS) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed views. The company also issued weak forecast for the fourth quarter. Progress Software shares dipped 13.63 percent to $36.75 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

