Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For September 25, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 25, 2018 4:51am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For September 25, 2018

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $5.43 billion.
  • FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $346.51 million.
  • Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $104.43 million.
  • Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $188.29 million.
  • IHS Markit Ltd. (NASDAQ: INFO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $991.04 million.
  • DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ: DHXM) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
  • NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $9.93 billion.
  • AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $460.47 million.
  • Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.8 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.
  • IsoRay, Inc. (NYSE: ISR) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.55 million.
  • EnSync, Inc. (NYSE: ESNC) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $4.57 million.
  • CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) is projected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Electromed, Inc. (NYSE: ELMD) is estimated to post earnings for its fourth quarter.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AIR + CLPS)

77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
66 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday