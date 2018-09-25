10 Stocks To Watch For September 25, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $346.51 million before the opening bell. FactSet Research shares gained 0.14 percent to $231.65 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $9.93 billion after the closing bell. Nike shares gained 0.62 percent to $84.79 in after-hours trading.
- Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Monday. Ascena Retail shares climbed 14.71 percent to $4.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, IHS Markit Ltd. (NASDAQ: INFO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $991.04 million. IHS Markit shares gained 1.71 percent to $55.21 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) to have earned $0.68 per share on revenue of $5.43 billion in the latest quarter. Jabil shares gained 0.74 percent to $30.08 in after-hours trading.
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OPNT) reported an offering of common shares. However, no size of the offering was disclosed. Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares dipped 12.76 percent to $18.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects KB Home (NYSE: KBH) to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion after the closing bell. KB Home shares gained 0.47 percent to $25.65 in after-hours trading.
- Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) disclosed a distribution, license and supply agreement with Knight therapeutics for Mytesi. Jaguar Health shares jumped 58.46 percent to $1.03 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.8 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion. Cintas shares gained 0.19 percent to $211.51 in after-hours trading.
- Ashford Inc (NYSE: AINC) reported a $20 million common stock offering. Ashford shares declined 6.74 percent to $80.00 in the after-hours trading session.
