5 Stocks To Watch For September 24, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) to report earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion after the closing bell. Ascena Retail shares gained 2.43 percent to close at $4.22 on Friday.

Randgold Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: GOLD) announced plans to merge with Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: ABX) in a deal worth $18.3 billion. Randgold shares gained 6.74 percent to $ 68.22 in pre-market trading, while Barrick Gold shares rose 3.92 percent to $10.88 in the pre-market trading session.

