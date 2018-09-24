Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For September 24, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2018 5:49am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) to report earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion after the closing bell. Ascena Retail shares gained 2.43 percent to close at $4.22 on Friday.
  • Randgold Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: GOLD) announced plans to merge with Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: ABX) in a deal worth $18.3 billion. Randgold shares gained 6.74 percent to $ 68.22 in pre-market trading, while Barrick Gold shares rose 3.92 percent to $10.88 in the pre-market trading session.

  • Analysts are expecting Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) to have earned $0.23 per share on revenue of $107.24 million in the latest quarter. Danaos will release earnings after the markets close. Danaos shares closed at $1.55 on Friday.
  • Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares surged over 180 percent in pre-market trading following announcement that REDUCE-IT cardiovascular outcomes study of Vascepa capsules met primary endpoint. Amarin shares jumped 182.27 percent to $8.44 in the pre-market trading session.

