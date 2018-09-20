8 Stocks To Watch For September 20, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion before the opening bell. Darden shares fell 0.34 percent to $117.49 in after-hours trading.

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Wednesday. Herman Miller shares climbed 8.72 percent to $40.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) to have earned $3.34 per share on revenue of $8.25 billion in the latest quarter. Micron will release earnings after the markets close. Micron shares gained 0.36 percent to $45.22 in after-hours trading.

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ: MTEM) reported a $30-million common stock offering. Molecular Templates shares dipped 10.24 percent to $5.61 in the after-hours trading session. The company's shares climbed over 52 percent Wednesday after the company announced an agreement with Takeda for joint development of CD38-targeted ETB for multiple myeloma treatment.

